Aleph.im (ALEPH) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $233,451.00

Aleph.im (ALEPH) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. During the last seven days, Aleph.im has traded 29.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aleph.im coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000623 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aleph.im has a total market capitalization of $32.48 million and $233,451.00 worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00036052 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004708 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,233.86 or 0.99999059 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00036408 BTC.

Aleph.im Profile

Aleph.im is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2020. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,676,229 coins. Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im. The official message board for Aleph.im is medium.com/aleph-im. Aleph.im’s official website is aleph.im/#.

Buying and Selling Aleph.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing).Aleph claims crosschain compatibility with Ethereum, Polkadot, Cosmos, Solana, Avalanche and the Binance Smart Chain”

