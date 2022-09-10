Aion Market Cap Reaches $24.04 Million (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 9th. In the last week, Aion has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0479 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular exchanges. Aion has a market cap of $24.04 million and approximately $2.97 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00140840 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.89 or 0.00248654 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00041781 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001568 BTC.

EverGrow (EGC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is aion.theoan.com. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

