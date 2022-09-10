AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Rating Increased to Buy at Berenberg Bank

AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AIBRF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AIB Group from €3.50 ($3.57) to €3.70 ($3.78) in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AIB Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AIB Group from €3.10 ($3.16) to €3.20 ($3.27) in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on AIB Group from €2.67 ($2.72) to €2.80 ($2.86) in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.21.

AIB Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS AIBRF opened at $2.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.25. AIB Group has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $3.10.

About AIB Group

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

