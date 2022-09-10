Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.38-$1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75 billion-$1.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.71 billion. Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.06-$5.08 EPS.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE A traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,425,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,920. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.01. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $112.52 and a 1-year high of $179.31.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on A shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $151.31.

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $336,630.98. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 171.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 169.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000.

About Agilent Technologies

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.