AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:AGE – Get Rating) fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.56. 34,567 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 129,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

AgeX Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average of $0.73.

AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of AgeX Therapeutics

AgeX Therapeutics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AgeX Therapeutics stock. Creative Planning grew its holdings in AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. ( NYSE:AGE Get Rating ) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.19% of AgeX Therapeutics worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics targeting human aging and degenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead cell-based therapeutic candidates in development include AGEX-BAT1, a cell therapy product candidate for the treatment of various age-related metabolic disorders, such as Type II adult-onset diabetes and obesity; and AGEX-VASC1, a cell-based therapy to restore vascular support in aged ischemic tissues, such as peripheral vascular disease and ischemic heart disease.

