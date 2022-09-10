AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) Trading Down 1.4%

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2022

Shares of AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:AGEGet Rating) fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.56. 34,567 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 129,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

AgeX Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average of $0.73.

AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGEGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of AgeX Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AgeX Therapeutics stock. Creative Planning grew its holdings in AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:AGEGet Rating) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.19% of AgeX Therapeutics worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

AgeX Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics targeting human aging and degenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead cell-based therapeutic candidates in development include AGEX-BAT1, a cell therapy product candidate for the treatment of various age-related metabolic disorders, such as Type II adult-onset diabetes and obesity; and AGEX-VASC1, a cell-based therapy to restore vascular support in aged ischemic tissues, such as peripheral vascular disease and ischemic heart disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AgeX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgeX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.