Aeorema Communications (LON:AEO) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $64.54

Aeorema Communications plc (LON:AEO – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 64.54 ($0.78) and traded as high as GBX 76.40 ($0.92). Aeorema Communications shares last traded at GBX 74 ($0.89), with a volume of 12,997 shares trading hands.

Aeorema Communications Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £6.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,946.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 69.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 64.52.

About Aeorema Communications

Aeorema Communications plc, a live events agency, engages in devising and delivering corporate communication solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Cheerful Scout plc and changed its name to Aeorema Communications plc in December 2011.

