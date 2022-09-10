Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $125.91

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.91 and traded as low as $116.18. Aena S.M.E. shares last traded at $116.18, with a volume of 1,144 shares.

ANNSF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aena S.M.E. from €130.00 ($132.65) to €131.00 ($133.67) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Aena S.M.E. from €162.00 ($165.31) to €158.00 ($161.22) in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Aena S.M.E. from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded Aena S.M.E. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €130.00 ($132.65) price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.29.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

