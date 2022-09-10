Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,380.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Adyen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Adyen from €2,750.00 ($2,806.12) to €2,070.00 ($2,112.24) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Adyen from €2,220.00 ($2,265.31) to €1,930.00 ($1,969.39) in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Adyen from €2,800.00 ($2,857.14) to €2,625.00 ($2,678.57) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Shares of ADYEY stock opened at $14.99 on Monday. Adyen has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $32.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.76.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs; and data insights.

