Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) versus eMagin (NYSE:EMAN) Head to Head Contrast

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) and eMagin (NYSE:EMAN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Advanced Micro Devices has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, eMagin has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.5% of Advanced Micro Devices shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.1% of eMagin shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Advanced Micro Devices shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of eMagin shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Micro Devices 14.51% 15.17% 12.02% eMagin -5.14% -15.31% -5.08%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Advanced Micro Devices and eMagin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Advanced Micro Devices and eMagin’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Micro Devices $16.43 billion 8.39 $3.16 billion $2.38 35.90 eMagin $26.05 million 2.12 -$5.21 million ($0.10) -7.20

Advanced Micro Devices has higher revenue and earnings than eMagin. eMagin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advanced Micro Devices, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Advanced Micro Devices and eMagin, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Micro Devices 0 7 22 1 2.80 eMagin 0 0 0 0 N/A

Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus target price of $125.80, indicating a potential upside of 47.22%. Given Advanced Micro Devices’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Advanced Micro Devices is more favorable than eMagin.

Summary

Advanced Micro Devices beats eMagin on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles. The company provides processors for desktop and notebook personal computers under the AMD Ryzen, AMD Ryzen PRO, Ryzen Threadripper, Ryzen Threadripper PRO, AMD Athlon, AMD Athlon PRO, AMD FX, AMD A-Series, and AMD PRO A-Series processors brands; discrete GPUs for desktop and notebook PCs under the AMD Radeon graphics, AMD Embedded Radeon graphics brands; and professional graphics products under the AMD Radeon Pro and AMD FirePro graphics brands. It also offers Radeon Instinct, Radeon PRO V-series, and AMD Instinct accelerators for servers; chipsets under the AMD trademark; microprocessors for servers under the AMD EPYC; embedded processor solutions under the AMD Athlon, AMD Geode, AMD Ryzen, AMD EPYC, AMD R-Series, and G-Series processors brands; and customer-specific solutions based on AMD CPU, GPU, and multi-media technologies, as well as semi-custom SoC products. It serves original equipment manufacturers, public cloud service providers, original design manufacturers, system integrators, independent distributors, online retailers, and add-in-board manufacturers through its direct sales force, independent distributors, and sales representatives. The company was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About eMagin

(Get Rating)

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL. The company also provides design reference kits, which include a micro display and associated electronics to help original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to evaluate micro display products; near-eye virtual imaging modules that incorporate its OLED-on-silicon micro displays with its lenses and electronic interfaces for integration into OEM products; prism optics, a molded plastic prism lens that permits its AMOLED micro displays to provide realistic images that can be viewed for extended periods with reduced eye-fatigue; and driver boards. Its products are used in military aviation helmets, military weapons sights and targeting systems, night vision and thermal imaging devices, training and simulation, visualization for ocular surgery, mobile ultrasound, and augmented reality applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hopewell Junction, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.