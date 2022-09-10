Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.95-$4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.46 billion.

Adtalem Global Education Price Performance

NYSE:ATGE traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $37.66. 207,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,227. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Adtalem Global Education has a 12 month low of $19.14 and a 12 month high of $41.40.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $361.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.90 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 21.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

In other news, Director William V. Krehbiel purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.67 per share, with a total value of $316,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adtalem Global Education

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATGE. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 210.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter worth about $202,000.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Featured Stories

