Adshares Price Hits $2.67 on Major Exchanges (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $82.42 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for $2.67 or 0.00012510 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Adshares has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00007759 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00028518 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000687 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00012984 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000058 BTC.

REMME (REM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Adshares Profile

ADS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 30,824,662 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

