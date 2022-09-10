Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $489.12.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $394.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $400.10 and a 200-day moving average of $412.03. Adobe has a 12 month low of $338.00 and a 12 month high of $699.54.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

