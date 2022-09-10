adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €160.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($163.27) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ADS has been the subject of several other reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €120.00 ($122.45) target price on adidas in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($214.29) target price on adidas in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €190.00 ($193.88) target price on adidas in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €200.00 ($204.08) target price on adidas in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC set a €200.00 ($204.08) target price on adidas in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

adidas Stock Performance

FRA ADS opened at €145.36 ($148.33) on Tuesday. adidas has a fifty-two week low of €163.65 ($166.99) and a fifty-two week high of €201.01 ($205.11). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €163.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €182.19.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

