adidas (ETR:ADS) Trading Down 1.6%

adidas AG (ETR:ADS – Get Rating) traded down 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €140.02 ($142.88) and last traded at €141.98 ($144.88). 811,122 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €144.36 ($147.31).
adidas Trading Up 2.1 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €163.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of €182.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $26.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.64.
adidas Company Profile
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.
