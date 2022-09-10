Actual Experience (LON:ACT) Trading 11.5% Higher

Shares of Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT – Get Rating) traded up 11.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.90 ($0.04). 721,951 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 157% from the average session volume of 280,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.60 ($0.03).

Actual Experience Stock Up 11.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.10, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 6.81. The firm has a market cap of £1.67 million and a PE ratio of -0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 8.10.

Insider Activity

In other Actual Experience news, insider Steve Bennetts purchased 28,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £865.11 ($1,045.32). Insider Kirsten English acquired 23,917 shares of Actual Experience stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £717.51 ($866.98).

Actual Experience Company Profile

Actual Experience plc, an analytics-as-a-service company, provides human experience management and associated consultancy services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers Analytics Cloud that receives data from digital users, applies algorithms to the data, and produces an objective score of digital experience quality and supply chain diagnostics; business impact assessment that helps its customer to understand the impact on top-level business metrics; and continuous improvement service to optimize the digital business over time.

Featured Stories

