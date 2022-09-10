Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM) vs. Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Financial Survey

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM – Get Rating) and Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Actinium Pharmaceuticals and Edgewise Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Actinium Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Actinium Pharmaceuticals $1.14 million 187.34 -$24.77 million N/A N/A Edgewise Therapeutics N/A N/A -$42.81 million ($1.14) -10.89

Actinium Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Edgewise Therapeutics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Actinium Pharmaceuticals -2,202.18% -36.34% -30.26% Edgewise Therapeutics N/A -21.14% -20.32%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Actinium Pharmaceuticals and Edgewise Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

9.8% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Actinium Pharmaceuticals and Edgewise Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Actinium Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Edgewise Therapeutics 1 0 3 0 2.50

Actinium Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 88.68%. Edgewise Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $22.67, suggesting a potential upside of 82.50%. Given Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Actinium Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Edgewise Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Edgewise Therapeutics has a beta of -0.28, indicating that its share price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Actinium Pharmaceuticals beats Edgewise Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center. The company also offers clinical and preclinical development programs that utilize multiple isotopes, including Actinium-225, Iodine-131, and Lutetium-177 directed at multiple validated cancer targets, including CD45, CD33, CD38, CD47, HER2, and HER3 for targeted conditioning prior to cell and gene therapies, such as bone marrow transplant and cancer therapeutics as single agents or in combination with other therapeutic modalities. It has collaboration with Astellas Pharma, Inc. to develop theranostics for solid tumor indications; EpicentRx, Inc that focuses on a novel CD47 immunotherapy targeted radiotherapy; and AVEO Oncology that focuses on developing a HER3 targeting ARC for solid tumors. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial. It develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.