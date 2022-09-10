ACoconut (AC) One Day Volume Hits $35,647.00

ACoconut (AC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. ACoconut has a total market cap of $217,257.14 and $35,647.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ACoconut coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0816 or 0.00000382 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ACoconut has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00030690 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000089 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Belka (BELKA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

