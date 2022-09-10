Accrol Group (LON:ACRL) Receives Not Rated Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their not rated rating on shares of Accrol Group (LON:ACRL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.
Accrol Group Trading Up 1.6 %
LON:ACRL opened at GBX 25 ($0.30) on Tuesday. Accrol Group has a 12-month low of GBX 18.50 ($0.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 54.72 ($0.66). The firm has a market capitalization of £79.72 million and a P/E ratio of -15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 25.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 24.35.
About Accrol Group
