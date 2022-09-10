Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Given New $350.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $385.00 to $350.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Accenture from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $358.17.

ACN opened at $290.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture has a 12-month low of $261.77 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.35.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 131,192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $54,386,000 after acquiring an additional 15,889 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in Accenture by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 16,942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,023,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 91,090 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,761,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

