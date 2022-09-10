Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Tekla Capital Management LLC

Tekla Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 618,777 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 2.6% of Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $73,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 20,487 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,883,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 5,393 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 2,625 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $106.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $101.21 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.71.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.46.

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $2,825,096.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at $5,592,322.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $2,825,096.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at $5,592,322.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,780 shares of company stock worth $19,314,900. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

