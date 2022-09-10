A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Given New $52.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) had its target price raised by DA Davidson to $52.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.33.

A-Mark Precious Metals Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of AMRK opened at $29.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $679.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.41. A-Mark Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $25.81 and a fifty-two week high of $44.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.63.

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRK. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC increased its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 171.0% in the second quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 749,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,165,000 after buying an additional 472,807 shares during the period. Jacobs Asset Management LLC increased its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 540,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,415,000 after purchasing an additional 285,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $19,975,000. State Street Corp increased its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 358,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,578,000 after purchasing an additional 192,046 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 379,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,224,000 after purchasing an additional 189,438 shares during the period. 59.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

