95,000 Shares in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Bought by Collaborative Holdings Management LP

Collaborative Holdings Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,795,000. Alteryx comprises 10.7% of Collaborative Holdings Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Collaborative Holdings Management LP owned about 0.14% of Alteryx at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Alteryx by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,223,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,045,000 after acquiring an additional 824,762 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alteryx by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,522,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,991,000 after acquiring an additional 14,129 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,729,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,157,000 after buying an additional 44,324 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,473,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,939,000 after buying an additional 91,182 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the first quarter valued at $60,464,000. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Alteryx Trading Up 6.3 %

AYX opened at $68.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.53 and a 200-day moving average of $59.70. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.45 and a 52-week high of $81.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.28). Alteryx had a negative net margin of 48.42% and a negative return on equity of 75.48%. The business had revenue of $180.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AYX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alteryx from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on Alteryx to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Alteryx from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Alteryx from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, FBN Securities began coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alteryx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.73.

About Alteryx

(Get Rating)

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.