906 Shares in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Purchased by Elequin Capital LP

Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 906 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. DICK’S Sporting Goods accounts for 0.0% of Elequin Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HS Management Partners LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 368.8% during the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,418,366 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $141,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,841 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,733 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $125,197,000 after acquiring an additional 158,201 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 423,818 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $48,735,000 after acquiring an additional 37,818 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth about $38,324,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 367,425 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $36,750,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $1,779,224.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $1,779,224.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,894,692.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,899,208.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

DKS stock traded up $3.28 on Friday, hitting $116.56. 1,456,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,575,191. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.45 and a 1-year high of $142.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.10 and a 200-day moving average of $95.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.17. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 55.70%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on DKS shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.39.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

