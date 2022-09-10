89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Shares Purchased by Orchard Capital Managment LLC

Orchard Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 164,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Orchard Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in 89bio were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETNB. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 89bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 89bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of 89bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of 89bio by 261.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 18,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 30,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter.

Get 89bio alerts:

89bio Stock Performance

89bio stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.78. 312,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,732. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $97.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.68. 89bio, Inc. has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $21.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

89bio ( NASDAQ:ETNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.19). On average, equities analysts forecast that 89bio, Inc. will post -3.68 EPS for the current year.

ETNB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on 89bio from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on 89bio from $54.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research cut their price target on 89bio from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on 89bio from $50.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on 89bio to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Insider Transactions at 89bio

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,816,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.55 per share, with a total value of $9,999,995.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,782,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,628,474.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

89bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.