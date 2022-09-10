82,296 Shares in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Acquired by J. Goldman & Co LP

J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 82,296 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,711,000. J. Goldman & Co LP owned approximately 0.16% of Workiva as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 4.5% in the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Workiva by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Workiva during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Workiva during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Workiva by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Workiva stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,202. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Workiva Inc. has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $173.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.91 and a beta of 1.41.

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.07. Workiva had a negative net margin of 13.80% and a negative return on equity of 137.88%. The business had revenue of $131.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.90 million. As a group, analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Workiva from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

