702 Shares in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC) Purchased by Frontier Asset Management LLC

Frontier Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TPLC. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 154.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter.

Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TPLC traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.32. 14,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,079. Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $38.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.00.

