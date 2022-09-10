661,000 Shares in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Bought by Cederberg Capital Ltd

Cederberg Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 661,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,252,000. JD.com makes up 9.6% of Cederberg Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in JD.com by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 10,765,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $754,321,000 after buying an additional 1,055,400 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in JD.com by 7.4% in the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 6,115,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $353,919,000 after acquiring an additional 421,052 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 17,167.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,622,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $325,356,000 after buying an additional 5,589,631 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 31.3% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,215,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $301,823,000 after buying an additional 1,244,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 143.5% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,869,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $341,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com Stock Performance

JD traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $60.41. 5,023,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,124,500. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.58 and a 200-day moving average of $59.66. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.56 and a 12-month high of $92.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.42 billion, a PE ratio of -87.55 and a beta of 0.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JD.com Profile

JD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Benchmark lifted their price target on JD.com from $106.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised JD.com from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.64.

(Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.