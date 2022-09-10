59,470 Shares in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Bought by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 59,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in PENN Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PENN Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PENN shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on PENN Entertainment to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on PENN Entertainment from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

PENN Entertainment Stock Up 0.8 %

PENN stock opened at $32.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.70. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $26.46 and a one year high of $84.70.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other PENN Entertainment news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $193,420.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,233.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.