5,743,549 Shares in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Acquired by Wealthsimple Inc.

Wealthsimple Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,743,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,954,000. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises about 6.9% of Wealthsimple Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Wealthsimple Inc. owned approximately 4.09% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDM. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 23,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 9,169 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 663.1% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 20,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 18,188 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 60.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $34.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.57. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $33.53 and a one year high of $41.14.

