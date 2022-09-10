566,966 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Purchased by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 566,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,786,000. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 1.4% of Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 587.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 8,482 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,429,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $138.53 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $127.16 and a one year high of $151.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.24.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

