361,391 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Purchased by Sofi Wealth LLC

Sofi Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 361,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,152,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Sofi Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BSV stock opened at $76.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.74 and a 200-day moving average of $77.25. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.65 and a one year high of $82.21.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

