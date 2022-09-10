31,000 Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Acquired by Lansdowne Partners UK LLP

Lansdowne Partners UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340,000. Moderna accounts for 0.4% of Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Moderna by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after acquiring an additional 8,781 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Moderna by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 39,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,148,000 after acquiring an additional 13,886 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,624,231 shares in the company, valued at $199,780,413. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,624,231 shares in the company, valued at $199,780,413. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $28,480.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,146.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 608,048 shares of company stock worth $96,021,642 over the last ninety days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of MRNA traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,500,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,357,299. The firm has a market cap of $56.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.61 and a 52 week high of $464.85.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.41 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.75.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

