2,897 Shares in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Acquired by Credit Capital Investments LLC

Credit Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 1.6 %

SWK stock opened at $89.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.06 and its 200 day moving average is $120.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.28. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.63 and a 1-year high of $199.20.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.35). Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 51.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Andrea J. Ayers acquired 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.69 per share, with a total value of $1,483,195.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,195. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Andrea J. Ayers acquired 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.69 per share, with a total value of $1,483,195.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,195. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $90,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Further Reading

