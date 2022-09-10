2,468 Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Bought by LRT Capital Management LLC

LRT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Chubb by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Chubb by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.83.

Chubb Price Performance

NYSE CB opened at $195.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $171.96 and a 52-week high of $218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $191.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.09.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.02%.

Chubb Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.