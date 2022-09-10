22,734 Shares in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Bought by LRT Capital Management LLC

LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 22,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,674,000. Extra Space Storage accounts for 3.0% of LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 230,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,243,000 after purchasing an additional 21,853 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 119.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 7,654 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 14,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

NYSE EXR opened at $201.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.66. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.70 and a twelve month high of $228.84.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.36%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $198.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $224.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.09.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

