215,716 Shares in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Bought by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 215,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,156,000. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF accounts for 0.9% of Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWZ. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 13,158.3% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock opened at $31.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.04. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $39.59.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

