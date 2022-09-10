193,107 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Purchased by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 193,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $20,928,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,505,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,334,732,000 after purchasing an additional 304,235 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,170,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $668,708,000 after purchasing an additional 214,218 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,875,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $636,738,000 after purchasing an additional 616,895 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,044,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,626,000 after purchasing an additional 135,484 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $95.81 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $86.63 and a 52 week high of $116.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.19.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

