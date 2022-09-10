179,377 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Bought by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 179,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,268,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 947,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $81.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.19 and a 200-day moving average of $87.07. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.