17,900 Shares in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Acquired by SIR Capital Management L.P.

SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,637,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 3,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 155.3% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 9,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.07.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

EMN traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.65. 873,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.46. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $84.95 and a 1-year high of $129.48.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 33.01%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

