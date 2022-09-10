15,000 Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Purchased by Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,000. Lululemon Athletica makes up approximately 3.4% of Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 10.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.2% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.48.

Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $2.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $348.65. 2,189,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,840. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.75. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $485.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kourtney Gibson purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $280.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,024.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,716.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

