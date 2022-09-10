1,247 Shares in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Bought by Elequin Capital LP

Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 371.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. 70.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:Z traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.89. 2,284,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,400,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 12.57. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.61 and a 12 month high of $104.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.51 and a 200-day moving average of $40.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 1.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on Z. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

Insider Activity at Zillow Group

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $126,994.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,844,053.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $195,414.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,290.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $126,994.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,053.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,704 shares of company stock valued at $855,963 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

