ZYX Hits One Day Volume of $21,017.00 (ZYX)

ZYX (ZYX) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. ZYX has a market cap of $1.79 million and approximately $21,017.00 worth of ZYX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZYX has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. One ZYX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- 1Million Token (1MT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002726 BTC.
- Ubricoin (UBN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Martkist (MARTK) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- CCUniverse (UVU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Diligence (IRA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Blue Baikal (BBC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About ZYX
ZYX is a coin. ZYX’s total supply is 222,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,894,442 coins. ZYX’s official Twitter account is @zyx__network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZYX is zyx.network.
