Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.18

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.18 and traded as low as $1.08. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.12, with a volume of 284,298 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ZYNE. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZYNE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZYNE. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 736,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 408,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $346,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 701.4% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 270,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 236,984 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,946,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after buying an additional 123,731 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,585,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,345,000 after buying an additional 121,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It is developing Zygel, a pharmaceutically-produced cannabidiol formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

