Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.18–$0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $394.00 million-$400.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $402.82 million. Zuora also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.06–$0.05 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Zuora from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Zuora from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Zuora from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zuora currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.17.

NYSE ZUO traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.33. The stock had a trading volume of 704,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Zuora has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $23.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.91 and a 200 day moving average of $11.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.95.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 56.71% and a negative net margin of 29.89%. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Zuora will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 12,500 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $111,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 21,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total value of $193,120.18. Following the sale, the executive now owns 59,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,861.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,483 shares of company stock worth $840,478. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZUO. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Zuora during the second quarter valued at about $158,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Zuora by 61.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Zuora by 28.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Zuora during the first quarter worth about $242,000. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

