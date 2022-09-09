Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.03-0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $220-228 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $277.18 million. Zumiez also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.03-$0.18 EPS.

Zumiez Stock Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ:ZUMZ traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.54. 755,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,945. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.20. Zumiez has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $55.10. The company has a market cap of $516.47 million, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com cut Zumiez from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Zumiez from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zumiez presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zumiez Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zumiez by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 160,173 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after buying an additional 31,860 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Zumiez during the second quarter worth about $462,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 49.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,592 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 44,652 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 134.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 302,008 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 173,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 7.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 285,120 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $7,413,000 after purchasing an additional 18,639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.