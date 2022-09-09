Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.03-0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $220-228 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $277.18 million. Zumiez also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.03-$0.18 EPS.
Zumiez Stock Down 4.5 %
NASDAQ:ZUMZ traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.54. 755,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,945. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.20. Zumiez has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $55.10. The company has a market cap of $516.47 million, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.51.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com cut Zumiez from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Zumiez from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zumiez presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.00.
Zumiez Company Profile
Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.
