Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.03-$0.18 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $220.00 million-$228.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $278.62 million. Zumiez also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.03-0.18 EPS.

Zumiez Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ZUMZ traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.67. 70,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,458. Zumiez has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $55.10. The company has a market cap of $519.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.08.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.31). Zumiez had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $219.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zumiez will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zumiez

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZUMZ. B. Riley lowered Zumiez from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Zumiez from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. William Blair lowered Zumiez from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Zumiez from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Zumiez presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 24.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 160,173 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 31,860 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 49.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,592 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 44,652 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 92,009 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez during the first quarter worth approximately $2,038,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 87.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53,339 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 24,830 shares during the period. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zumiez

(Get Rating)

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.