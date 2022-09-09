Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $154.25, but opened at $177.00. Zscaler shares last traded at $183.21, with a volume of 111,818 shares.

The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 58.37% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research downgraded Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Zscaler from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Zscaler from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Zscaler to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.15.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

In related news, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $1,363,283.25. Following the sale, the president now owns 266,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,371,167.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $571,827.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,424,712.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $1,363,283.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 266,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,371,167.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,710 shares of company stock valued at $3,380,302 in the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 4.1% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 4.1% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 122.4% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 4.3% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Trading Up 19.1 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.13 and a beta of 1.02.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

