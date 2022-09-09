Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2022

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.26-$0.26 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $339.00 million-$341.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $324.84 million. Zscaler also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.16-$1.18 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Zscaler from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $147.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $246.53.

Zscaler Stock Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ:ZS traded up $6.54 on Thursday, hitting $154.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,808,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,483,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.77 and a beta of 1.02. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $125.12 and a 1 year high of $376.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other news, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $1,363,283.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 266,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,371,167.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 5,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $724,624.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 226,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,935,664.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $1,363,283.25. Following the sale, the president now owns 266,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,371,167.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,710 shares of company stock worth $3,380,302. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.