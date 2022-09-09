Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.26-$0.26 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $339.00 million-$341.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $324.84 million. Zscaler also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.16-$1.18 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Zscaler from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $147.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $246.53.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler Stock Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ:ZS traded up $6.54 on Thursday, hitting $154.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,808,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,483,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.77 and a beta of 1.02. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $125.12 and a 1 year high of $376.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $1,363,283.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 266,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,371,167.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 5,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $724,624.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 226,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,935,664.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $1,363,283.25. Following the sale, the president now owns 266,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,371,167.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,710 shares of company stock worth $3,380,302. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.