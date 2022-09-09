Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,313,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,939 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $271,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,688,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,959,000 after purchasing an additional 307,766 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 22.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,562,000 after purchasing an additional 973,841 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,767,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,867,000 after purchasing an additional 83,580 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 26.3% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,632,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,739,000 after purchasing an additional 963,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 93.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,400,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, May 30th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $115.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.58.

Insider Transactions at Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications Stock Up 2.7 %

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $262,372.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697,753.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $262,372.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697,753.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.04, for a total transaction of $750,668.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,523 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,354. 11.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ZM traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,179,723. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.79 and a 1 year high of $306.26. The company has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of -0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.98 and a 200 day moving average of $105.95.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.