Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP grew its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1,094.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,229 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises 1.0% of Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 713.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS stock traded up $4.60 on Friday, hitting $163.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,899. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.94. The stock has a market cap of $76.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.18 and a 1 year high of $249.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,744,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $2,949,073. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

